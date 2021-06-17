State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $294,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

