State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ATN International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

