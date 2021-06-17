Status Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Status has a total market capitalization of $245.93 million and $9.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00762402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00084013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

