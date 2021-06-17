StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of GASS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.59. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

