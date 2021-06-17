Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Steel Dynamics worth $50,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

