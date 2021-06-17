Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

