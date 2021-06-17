Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.10.

STZHF stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21. Stelco has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

