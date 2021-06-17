Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SCL opened at $130.00 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

