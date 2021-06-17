Stephens Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by Stephens from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.77.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.80. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.