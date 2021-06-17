Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Update

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -562.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

