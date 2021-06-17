Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $2,962,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

