Stipend Price Tops $0.0664 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $832,479.23 and approximately $276.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,959.31 or 1.00151594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00342665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00434395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.08 or 0.00794556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,543,018 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.