Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Put Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,813 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,515% compared to the average volume of 298 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 224,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.14 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.