Stone Point Capital LLC Buys New Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 127,771,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. Home Point Capital accounts for about 43.0% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stone Point Capital LLC owned 0.92% of Home Point Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

HMPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 2,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,954. The company has a market cap of $891.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.35. Home Point Capital Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

HMPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

