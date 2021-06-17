StormX (STMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182.61 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $182.61 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00768207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00083709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041962 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

