Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $72.94 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

