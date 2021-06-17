Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of SYK opened at $256.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.49. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 36,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

