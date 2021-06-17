Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $256.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

