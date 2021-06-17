Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,833 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.12. 43,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

