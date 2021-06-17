Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

