Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,661 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.95. 8,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,036. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.