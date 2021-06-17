Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 78,240 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1,466.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $35,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,947. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $257.96 and a one year high of $449.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.00.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.