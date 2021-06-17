Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
