Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

