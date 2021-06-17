Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

