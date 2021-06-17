Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.