Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.570–0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.86 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.140 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 9,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,643. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $446,829.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,738 shares of company stock valued at $10,777,840 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

