SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SunLink Health Systems stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 661,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $166,673.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock valued at $505,774. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

