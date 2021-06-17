Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 415,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,952. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

