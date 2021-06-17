SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 241,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,223,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $14,729,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

