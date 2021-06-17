SuperFarm Tops One Day Volume of $7.16 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and $7.16 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00336292 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009283 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.