Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF remained flat at $$12.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

