Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.