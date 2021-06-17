Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. Suzano has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Suzano by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

