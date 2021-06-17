SVB Leerink Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $200.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $187.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $187.20 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

