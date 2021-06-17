Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 132,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:IVR opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

