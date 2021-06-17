Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 604,673 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,820 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

