Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Safehold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 123,566 shares of company stock worth $8,999,476. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

SAFE opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

