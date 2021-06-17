Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Insiders sold 7,462 shares of company stock worth $1,055,960 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JOUT opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

