Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Cowen worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.