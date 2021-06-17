swisspartners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,302.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

