Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.08.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.