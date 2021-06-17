Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.14. The company had a trading volume of 861,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.34. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $184.40 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.