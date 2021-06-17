Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $8.79 or 0.00023316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $43.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

