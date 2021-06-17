Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.21. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TALS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.04). Research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

