Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 146,465 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,646.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95.

NASDAQ:TMBR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

