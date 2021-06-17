Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 525.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,187 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.9% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Target were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

