Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on July 28th

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TAM opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.69) on Thursday. Tatton Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of £252.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.03.
About Tatton Asset Management
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.