Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on July 28th

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TAM opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.69) on Thursday. Tatton Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of £252.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.