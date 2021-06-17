Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Purchases £54,000 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Tavistock Investments stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £25.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.65.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.