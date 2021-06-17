Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 70,000 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.26% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $2,984,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $7,199,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $7,460,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $8,615,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

TRIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

