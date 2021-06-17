Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 189.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,054,253 shares of company stock worth $293,421,392 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

